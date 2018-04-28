News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Amorphis Release 'Wrong Direction' Video (Week in Review)

Amorphis

Amorphis Release 'Wrong Direction' Video was a top story on Tuesday: Amorphis have released a new music video for their track "Wrong Direction." The song comes from their group's forthcoming album "Queen Of Time" which is set to hit stores on May 18th.

Guitarist Esa Holopainen had this to say "I guess Queen Of Time turned out as a massive surprise to all of us. During the rehearsing and pre-production we didn't have any idea that producer Jens Bogren had this huge picture inside of his head about the landscape of the album.

"It's a very natural continuation to Under The Red Cloud but with steroids. The songs are more aggressive but there's more dynamics, harmonies and orchestral arrangements present.

"The result is Amorphis as something you've never heard before! Essentially, working with Jens worked really well. As a person he is very similar to us - we share the same kind of weird humour and we all like to work hard." Watch the video - here.

