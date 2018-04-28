Andrew WK Multiplies Himself In New Music Video

The new clip was directed by Tim Dennesen and Andrew WK had this to say: "Music Is Worth Living For finds me and my band in the throes of a colossal vision quest. Determined to party harder than ever, we steel ourselves against alien elements, and battle a formless but formidable storm.

"Multiplying myself, I attempt to transcend the whirling void by engaging in a series of flailing spiritual manoeuvres, vainly wrestling with the emptiness of my own soul.

"Alas, I discover I had already been consumed by my own triumphantly pathetic creation. And at this moment of devastatingly poignant clarity, I realise I'm back where I started, trapped inside the hardest party of all: Being alive." Watch the video - here.