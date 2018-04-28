|
Andrew WK Multiplies Himself In New Music Video (Week in Review)
.
Andrew WK Multiplies Himself In New Music Video was a top story on Tuesday: Andrew WK has released a new music video for his track "Music Is Worth Living For." The song comes from his recently released album "You're Not Alone". The new clip was directed by Tim Dennesen and Andrew WK had this to say: "Music Is Worth Living For finds me and my band in the throes of a colossal vision quest. Determined to party harder than ever, we steel ourselves against alien elements, and battle a formless but formidable storm. "Multiplying myself, I attempt to transcend the whirling void by engaging in a series of flailing spiritual manoeuvres, vainly wrestling with the emptiness of my own soul. "Alas, I discover I had already been consumed by my own triumphantly pathetic creation. And at this moment of devastatingly poignant clarity, I realise I'm back where I started, trapped inside the hardest party of all: Being alive." Watch the video - here.
