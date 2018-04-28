|
Cary Brothers Streaming New Album Online Ahead Of Release (Week in Review)
Cary Brothers Streaming New Album Online Ahead Of Release was a top story on Tuesday: Cary Brothers fans do not have to wait until this Friday (April 27th) to hear his first new album in 8 years. He has partnered with Popmatters to give fans an early listen to "Bruises" ahead of it's official release. We were went the following details: The record is a collection of dreamy synth pop and soaring rock choruses meant for uplift. Bruises is a reflection of Cary's past few years and his path of moving forward from troubling times. "It's about getting beaten down and getting back up again," says Cary. "Mostly the getting up part." Cary has released two singles from Bruises, "Cool City" and most recently "Crush." Stream those tracks and the rest of the album - here.
