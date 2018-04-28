Corusco Streaming New Single 'New Year'

The new album will be hitting stores on May 25th and was produced by Aaron Gillespie (Underoath, The Almost). According to the announcement the record was "inspired by the idea that each song on it's own is a piece of a larger mosaic encapsulated within the album."

The new single "lyrically tells the story of a couple attending a show on New Years Eve. While the two are full of innocence and jitters, at the stroke of midnight they share a kiss with confetti and music surrounding them. It feels as if the world around them stops and they experience a truly cinematic, picture-perfect night." Listen to it - here.