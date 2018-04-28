|
Dead Letter Circus Release 'The Armour You Own' Video (Week in Review)
.
Dead Letter Circus Release 'The Armour You Own' Video was a top story on Tuesday: Dead Letter Circus have released a brand new music for their latest single "The Armour You Own". The band recruited Edward Golden to create the clip, which was filmed in Melbourne, Australia frontman Kim Benzie made the following comments to The Music about the track, "The Armour You Own spawned from guiding someone important in my life through a bout of anxiety. "The constant musing around flipping your moments of fragility into opportunities for growth. The Armour You Own is the perfect vessel for this message - it's a pulsing confident riff-monster, whilst dripping with positivity." Watch the video - here.
frontman Kim Benzie made the following comments to The Music about the track, "The Armour You Own spawned from guiding someone important in my life through a bout of anxiety.
"The constant musing around flipping your moments of fragility into opportunities for growth. The Armour You Own is the perfect vessel for this message - it's a pulsing confident riff-monster, whilst dripping with positivity." Watch the video - here.