Deep Purple and Judas Priest Team For North American Tour

The two legendary bands will be launching a North American coheadlining tour in August and September which will find them visiting 25 cities across the U.S. and Canada in support of their latest albums (Deep Purple's "inFinite" and Judas Priest's "Firepower".

The tour is scheduled to kick off on August 21st in Cincinnati, OH at the Riverbend Music Center and will conclude on September 30th in Wheatland, CA at the Toyota Amphitheatre. See the dates - here.