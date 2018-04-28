Foo Fighters Mixing Things Up On American Tour

The band recently launched a new North American leg of their Concrete And Gold tour and Shiflett told Rolling Stone that Grohl will be mixing up the set list as the tour goes along.

He said, (via Classic Rock), "Things change on a dime. When we get into that final third, Dave will start cutting, adding and rearranging songs, or he'll do stuff in a different order. You have to stay in the moment the whole time. You don't want to be up there thinking about the room service. It keeps you on your toes."

Chris then singled out the song "The Sky Is a Neighborhood" as an example, explaining, "It's evolved a little bit over the months of playing it live. Everything is a little looser and a little louder. It's gotten a little rougher around the edges, some of the parts have stretched out, the pauses are longer. We added an intro thing to it. It's just changed."

Shiflett added: "Dave tends to like to keep the show moving, but we'll play some different songs to gauge how people react. "We threw in Make It Right recently, which we haven't been playing much. We have a little jam room backstage where we can warm up and run through anything new once or twice just to get the dust off it a little bit. We play four or five new songs a night." - here.