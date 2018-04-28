News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Foo Fighters Mixing Things Up On American Tour (Week in Review)

.
Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters Mixing Things Up On American Tour was a top story on Tuesday: While most rock bands stick to a strict set list for their tours, the Foo Fighters are not just any band and frontman Dave Grohl likes to mix things up on their tours, according to guitarist Chris Shiflett.

The band recently launched a new North American leg of their Concrete And Gold tour and Shiflett told Rolling Stone that Grohl will be mixing up the set list as the tour goes along.

He said, (via Classic Rock), "Things change on a dime. When we get into that final third, Dave will start cutting, adding and rearranging songs, or he'll do stuff in a different order. You have to stay in the moment the whole time. You don't want to be up there thinking about the room service. It keeps you on your toes."

Chris then singled out the song "The Sky Is a Neighborhood" as an example, explaining, "It's evolved a little bit over the months of playing it live. Everything is a little looser and a little louder. It's gotten a little rougher around the edges, some of the parts have stretched out, the pauses are longer. We added an intro thing to it. It's just changed."

Shiflett added: "Dave tends to like to keep the show moving, but we'll play some different songs to gauge how people react. "We threw in Make It Right recently, which we haven't been playing much. We have a little jam room backstage where we can warm up and run through anything new once or twice just to get the dust off it a little bit. We play four or five new songs a night." - here.

Foo Fighters Music and more

Foo Fighters T-shirts and Posters

More Foo Fighters News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Foo Fighters Mixing Things Up On American Tour

Foo Fighters Go Behind the Scenes Of Their SNL History

Foo Fighters Mash Up Van Halen and John Lennon Classics

Foo Fighters Brit Awards Performance Streaming Online

Liam Gallagher Too Busy For Foo Fighters Collaboration

Foo Fighters and Weezer Jam KISS Classic Down Under

Foo Fighters Win Best Rock Song Grammy

Foo Fighters Add New Dates To North American Tour

Chris Cornell and the Foo Fighters Lead Rock Grammy Nominations

Dave Grohl Proves Rock Is Dead Question Is Dead Issue

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Fleetwood Mac Reveal Details Of Lindsey Buckingham Split- Muse Announce Special One Night Only Movie Theater Event- Rolling Stones Announce Massive Box Set- more

Recap: Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Their Final Concert- Joe Lynn Turner Recovering From Heart Attack- Judas Priest Called A Cover Band By Jay Jay French- Scorpions U.S. Fall Tour- more

Fleetwood Mac Announce Massive Tour- Original Guns N' Roses Star Recruits American Idol For Band- Killswitch Engage Cancel Dates For Medical Reasons- more

Page Too:
Ace Frehley Streams New Song- KISS Plot Massive Tour- Tool Preview New Song- Dave Grohl Adopts Fan- Mike Shinoda Premieres New Track- Greta Van Fleet- more

Page Too Rewind: Marilyn Manson Joins X Japan at Coachella- Stone Sour Unplugged- Wes Borland and Travis Barker Team Up- Slayer Look Back- Scars On Broadway Return- more

Metallica Night- Incubus Announce Summer Tour- The Forum Turned Purple For Prince- Bullet For My Valentine Release New Video and more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Lamb Of God Stream New Song and Announce Album Release

The Alarm Announce New Album and Tour

Flotsam And Jetsam Announce New Member

Singled Out: Don Gallardo's Still Here

Fleetwood Mac Reveal Details Of Lindsey Buckingham Split

Muse Announce Special One Night Only Movie Theater Event

Rolling Stones Announce Massive Box Set

Def Leppard And The Scorpions Team For Fall Tour

Foreigner Preview Tracks For Orchestra Release

Glenn Tipton Joins Judas Priest For Encore In San Francisco

David Bowie's Let's Dance Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio

Kobra And The Lotus Release Video For Their Version Of The Chain

- more

Page Too News Stories
Ace Frehley Streams New Song- KISS Plot Massive Tour- Tool Preview New Song- Dave Grohl Adopts Fan- Mike Shinoda Premieres New Track- Greta Van Fleet- more

Brantley Gilbert Tributes Nashville Waffle House Hero James Shaw Jr.

Avicii's Family Release Statement About His Death

Singled Out: Duncan Morley's Find You Now Feat Rick Ross

Metallica Night- Incubus Announce Summer Tour- The Forum Turned Purple For Prince- Bullet For My Valentine Release New Video and more

Singled Out: Alezzandra's Bad Girl in Heaven, Good Girl in Hell

Ace Frehley Leads KISS Expo Lineup- Pantera Tease New Home Video- Cave In Tribute Caleb Scofield- The Damned Score Career 1st- More

Cary Brothers Streaming New Album Online Ahead Of Release

Singled Out: Liv Lombardi's Freedom Girl

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

TBT: Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory

Vegas Goes Country For ACM Weekend

Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival - Badlands

MorleyView Desmond Child

Road Trip: Go Nuts for Florence, South Carolina

Caught In The Act: Richie Kotzen In Naperville

On The Record: Record Store Day Edition

Caught In The Act: Ann Wilson Of Heart

Travel News, Trips and Tips: 420 Edition

On The Record: Rock 'N' Rolla's UFO Turntable

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Live In Illinois

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.