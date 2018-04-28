Guns N' Roses Star Joins Joe Perry And Friends Jam

Perry played the special concert at the Borgata Music Box in Atlantic City, New Jersey last Friday (April 20th) as the final of three special shows to support his recently released solo album "Sweetzerland Manifesto".

The guitarist was joined at the show by Extreme frontman Gary Cherone, his Aerosmith counterpart Brad Whitford and longtime Guns N' Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed. Some fan filmed footage of the performance of "Walk This Way" can be seen - here.