Night Club Announce Tour With Combichrist and Wednesday 13

The band will be launching the tour to preview their forthcoming album "Scary World" which is set to be released on August 24th and they will be launching the first video from the effort "Candy Coated Suicide" on May 18th.

The band had this to say, "We're excited to get back on the road with our friends in Combichrist and play some songs from our upcoming album which is set for a Fall 2018 release. We're releasing the first single, 'Candy Coated Suicide,' on May 18th in conjunction with the start of the tour."

The U.S. leg is scheduled to kick off on May 18th at The Glasshouse in Pomona, CA and wrapping up the trek on June 30th at the Regent Theater in Los Angeles, CA. See the dates - here.