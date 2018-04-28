News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Liv Lombardi's Freedom Girl (Week in Review)

.
Liv Lombardi

Singled Out: Liv Lombardi's Freedom Girl was a top story on Tuesday: Singer songwriter and story teller Liv Lombardi is currently touring to support her late 2017 EP "Freedom Girl" and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the title song. Here is the story:

The song, "Freedom Girl" was inspired by a chance meeting with a perfect stranger in Budapest, Hungary. At the end of 2012, I had booked a one-way ticket to Europe and left the following spring with just my backpack and guitar. I had handfuls of shows booked across the continent and one of my first stops was Budapest.

I remember getting to my first show there, feeling so alive, feeling so at home, even though I was literally a half a world away from everything that was familiar to me. As I walked up the bar, I locked eyes with a woman who was sitting with her friend waiting for the music to begin. From the moment our eyes met, I knew we would know each other-there was something there in her gaze that I felt I needed to explore.

Later on in the evening, I struck up a conversation with her, and she immediately began calling me "Freedom Girl." She said, "Here you are with your guitar, from the United States...Coming and going to different places...Sharing this something in you about love and freedom and it's so strong...Yes, you are 'Freedom Girl.'"

With a few more days in the city, I asked her to show me around and we spent my final afternoon together. From the moment we met up, she began to unlock a world of wonder in my brain and heart. We talked about love, lightness, travel, family-so many things! There was not one thing, it seemed, we didn't discuss. She asked me play music on the street and watched the faces of the people walking by as I did. I sat watching her watch the world around us and watching her watch me. It was intense! The whole day felt like magic and mystery

The song was fully fleshed out a few months later while I was living at the beach in Southern Turkey- thinking of this woman I had met and also meeting numerous young people who were escaping the violent protests in Istanbul. The idea of resistance and freedom was definitely in the air.

We fell in love somewhere along the shores of the Danube River that day. I am sure of it. When I left her the next morning, I felt something in me that was so new. I realize now that this feeling was my Freedom. To allow myself to simply be, to exist in the moment with such a beautiful and warm spirit, I had found exactly what I was looking for.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the EP - right here!

Liv Lombardi Music and more

Liv Lombardi T-shirts and Posters

More Liv Lombardi News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: Liv Lombardi's Freedom Girl

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Fleetwood Mac Reveal Details Of Lindsey Buckingham Split- Muse Announce Special One Night Only Movie Theater Event- Rolling Stones Announce Massive Box Set- more

Recap: Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Their Final Concert- Joe Lynn Turner Recovering From Heart Attack- Judas Priest Called A Cover Band By Jay Jay French- Scorpions U.S. Fall Tour- more

Fleetwood Mac Announce Massive Tour- Original Guns N' Roses Star Recruits American Idol For Band- Killswitch Engage Cancel Dates For Medical Reasons- more

Page Too:
Ace Frehley Streams New Song- KISS Plot Massive Tour- Tool Preview New Song- Dave Grohl Adopts Fan- Mike Shinoda Premieres New Track- Greta Van Fleet- more

Page Too Rewind: Marilyn Manson Joins X Japan at Coachella- Stone Sour Unplugged- Wes Borland and Travis Barker Team Up- Slayer Look Back- Scars On Broadway Return- more

Metallica Night- Incubus Announce Summer Tour- The Forum Turned Purple For Prince- Bullet For My Valentine Release New Video and more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Lamb Of God Stream New Song and Announce Album Release

The Alarm Announce New Album and Tour

Flotsam And Jetsam Announce New Member

Singled Out: Don Gallardo's Still Here

Fleetwood Mac Reveal Details Of Lindsey Buckingham Split

Muse Announce Special One Night Only Movie Theater Event

Rolling Stones Announce Massive Box Set

Def Leppard And The Scorpions Team For Fall Tour

Foreigner Preview Tracks For Orchestra Release

Glenn Tipton Joins Judas Priest For Encore In San Francisco

David Bowie's Let's Dance Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio

Kobra And The Lotus Release Video For Their Version Of The Chain

- more

Page Too News Stories
Ace Frehley Streams New Song- KISS Plot Massive Tour- Tool Preview New Song- Dave Grohl Adopts Fan- Mike Shinoda Premieres New Track- Greta Van Fleet- more

Brantley Gilbert Tributes Nashville Waffle House Hero James Shaw Jr.

Avicii's Family Release Statement About His Death

Singled Out: Duncan Morley's Find You Now Feat Rick Ross

Metallica Night- Incubus Announce Summer Tour- The Forum Turned Purple For Prince- Bullet For My Valentine Release New Video and more

Singled Out: Alezzandra's Bad Girl in Heaven, Good Girl in Hell

Ace Frehley Leads KISS Expo Lineup- Pantera Tease New Home Video- Cave In Tribute Caleb Scofield- The Damned Score Career 1st- More

Cary Brothers Streaming New Album Online Ahead Of Release

Singled Out: Liv Lombardi's Freedom Girl

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

TBT: Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory

Vegas Goes Country For ACM Weekend

Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival - Badlands

MorleyView Desmond Child

Road Trip: Go Nuts for Florence, South Carolina

Caught In The Act: Richie Kotzen In Naperville

On The Record: Record Store Day Edition

Caught In The Act: Ann Wilson Of Heart

Travel News, Trips and Tips: 420 Edition

On The Record: Rock 'N' Rolla's UFO Turntable

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Live In Illinois

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.