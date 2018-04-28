Singled Out: Liv Lombardi's Freedom Girl (Week in Review)

. Singled Out: Liv Lombardi's Freedom Girl was a top story on Tuesday: Singer songwriter and story teller Liv Lombardi is currently touring to support her late 2017 EP "Freedom Girl" and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the title song. Here is the story: The song, "Freedom Girl" was inspired by a chance meeting with a perfect stranger in Budapest, Hungary. At the end of 2012, I had booked a one-way ticket to Europe and left the following spring with just my backpack and guitar. I had handfuls of shows booked across the continent and one of my first stops was Budapest. I remember getting to my first show there, feeling so alive, feeling so at home, even though I was literally a half a world away from everything that was familiar to me. As I walked up the bar, I locked eyes with a woman who was sitting with her friend waiting for the music to begin. From the moment our eyes met, I knew we would know each other-there was something there in her gaze that I felt I needed to explore. Later on in the evening, I struck up a conversation with her, and she immediately began calling me "Freedom Girl." She said, "Here you are with your guitar, from the United States...Coming and going to different places...Sharing this something in you about love and freedom and it's so strong...Yes, you are 'Freedom Girl.'" With a few more days in the city, I asked her to show me around and we spent my final afternoon together. From the moment we met up, she began to unlock a world of wonder in my brain and heart. We talked about love, lightness, travel, family-so many things! There was not one thing, it seemed, we didn't discuss. She asked me play music on the street and watched the faces of the people walking by as I did. I sat watching her watch the world around us and watching her watch me. It was intense! The whole day felt like magic and mystery The song was fully fleshed out a few months later while I was living at the beach in Southern Turkey- thinking of this woman I had met and also meeting numerous young people who were escaping the violent protests in Istanbul. The idea of resistance and freedom was definitely in the air. We fell in love somewhere along the shores of the Danube River that day. I am sure of it. When I left her the next morning, I felt something in me that was so new. I realize now that this feeling was my Freedom. To allow myself to simply be, to exist in the moment with such a beautiful and warm spirit, I had found exactly what I was looking for. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the EP - right here! Liv Lombardi Music and more Liv Lombardi T-shirts and Posters More Liv Lombardi News Share this article



Related Stories



Singled Out: Liv Lombardi's Freedom Girl