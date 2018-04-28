System Of A Down Offshoot Scars On Broadway Return With Lives Video

The new song is the lead single from the forthcoming Scars On Broadway album, Dictator, which is set to be released on July 20th release and features Malakian writing, producing and playing every instrument-including all vocals-himself on the effort.

The "Lives" video was directed by Hayk Matevosyan and is streaming here. Malakian is donating a portion of the track's sales proceeds to Armenia Fund, a Los Angeles-based non-profit dedicated to worldwide humanitarian aid. - here.