The Dead Daisies Announce Summer Tour Dates

They are currently wrapping up their European spring tour and will next will head to Japan for headline shows in Osaka (June 25th at Umedia Club Quattro), Tokyo (June 26th at Ebisu Liquidroom), and Nagoya (June 28th at Nahoya Club Quattro).

The band will then head back to Europe for the summer beginning that trek on July 7th at the Barcelona Rock Fest and playing various headline shows and some events with Guns N' Roses, Scorpions and Joe Satriani. See the dates - here.