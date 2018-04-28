dUg Pinnick Announces Jimi Hendrix Tribute Album

The special album will be entitled "Tribute To Jimi (Often Imitated But Never Duplicated)" and is set to be released on May 18th. Pinnick co-produced the effort with Michael Parnin and recorded it at Blacksound Studios, Pasadena, CA.

He had this to say, "I've been wanting to do this for a long time, so when Joe at Rat Pak Records brought the idea up to me, I couldn't wait to get started! We wanted to recreate the analog recording process as closely to the original recordings as possible, so we did our research and tried to use as many of the original effects and equipment that we could find.

"I'm very happy with how this turned out and I hope everyone enjoys listening to this music as much as I enjoyed recording it in memory of Jimi Hendrix!" See the tracklisting - here.