Allman Brothers Band Announce Cream Of The Crop Release

It is a collection of the best performances culled from six shows in July and August 2003 and includes 36 tracks recorded between July 25 and August 10, 2003 in Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, Darien Center, NY, Hartford, Charlotte and Raleigh, with no song repeated.



The Allman Brothers Band formed in 1969 and quickly became one of the most popular live bands in American rock music history, selling millions of records along the way. Hailed for their live improvisation and marathon performances, the group released the At Fillmore East album in 1971, and it's still hailed as one of the best live albums ever. The group played its last live performance October 28, 2014, at New York's Beacon Theatre. Read more - here.

