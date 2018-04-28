|
Allman Brothers Band Announce Cream Of The Crop Release (Week in Review)
.
Allman Brothers Band Announce Cream Of The Crop Release was a top story on Wednesday: (Reckoning) The Allman Brothers Band are opening up their archives and are set to release a new 4-disc collection called "Peach Picks: Cream Of The Crop 2003" on May 16th. We were sent the following details: It is a collection of the best performances culled from six shows in July and August 2003 and includes 36 tracks recorded between July 25 and August 10, 2003 in Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, Darien Center, NY, Hartford, Charlotte and Raleigh, with no song repeated.
