News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Allman Brothers Band Announce Cream Of The Crop Release (Week in Review)

.
Allman Brothers Band

Allman Brothers Band Announce Cream Of The Crop Release was a top story on Wednesday: (Reckoning) The Allman Brothers Band are opening up their archives and are set to release a new 4-disc collection called "Peach Picks: Cream Of The Crop 2003" on May 16th. We were sent the following details:

It is a collection of the best performances culled from six shows in July and August 2003 and includes 36 tracks recorded between July 25 and August 10, 2003 in Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, Darien Center, NY, Hartford, Charlotte and Raleigh, with no song repeated.

The Allman Brothers Band formed in 1969 and quickly became one of the most popular live bands in American rock music history, selling millions of records along the way. Hailed for their live improvisation and marathon performances, the group released the At Fillmore East album in 1971, and it's still hailed as one of the best live albums ever. The group played its last live performance October 28, 2014, at New York's Beacon Theatre. Read more - here.

Reckoning submitted this story.
It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.

Allman Brothers Band Music and more

Allman Brothers Band T-shirts and Posters

More Allman Brothers Band News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Allman Brothers Band Announce Cream Of The Crop Release

Allman Brothers Band Legend Butch Trucks Dead At 69 2017 In Review

Duane Allman Tops Derek Trucks List Of Favorite Guitarist

Allman Brothers Band Announce The Fox Box Set

Allman Brothers Band Stars Play Butch Trucks' Funeral

Allman Brothers Band Legend Butch Trucks Dead At 69

Allman Brothers Band Discussed Possible Reunion 2016 In Review

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Fleetwood Mac Reveal Details Of Lindsey Buckingham Split- Muse Announce Special One Night Only Movie Theater Event- Rolling Stones Announce Massive Box Set- more

Recap: Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Their Final Concert- Joe Lynn Turner Recovering From Heart Attack- Judas Priest Called A Cover Band By Jay Jay French- Scorpions U.S. Fall Tour- more

Fleetwood Mac Announce Massive Tour- Original Guns N' Roses Star Recruits American Idol For Band- Killswitch Engage Cancel Dates For Medical Reasons- more

Page Too:
Ace Frehley Streams New Song- KISS Plot Massive Tour- Tool Preview New Song- Dave Grohl Adopts Fan- Mike Shinoda Premieres New Track- Greta Van Fleet- more

Page Too Rewind: Marilyn Manson Joins X Japan at Coachella- Stone Sour Unplugged- Wes Borland and Travis Barker Team Up- Slayer Look Back- Scars On Broadway Return- more

Metallica Night- Incubus Announce Summer Tour- The Forum Turned Purple For Prince- Bullet For My Valentine Release New Video and more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Lamb Of God Stream New Song and Announce Album Release

The Alarm Announce New Album and Tour

Flotsam And Jetsam Announce New Member

Singled Out: Don Gallardo's Still Here

Fleetwood Mac Reveal Details Of Lindsey Buckingham Split

Muse Announce Special One Night Only Movie Theater Event

Rolling Stones Announce Massive Box Set

Def Leppard And The Scorpions Team For Fall Tour

Foreigner Preview Tracks For Orchestra Release

Glenn Tipton Joins Judas Priest For Encore In San Francisco

David Bowie's Let's Dance Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio

Kobra And The Lotus Release Video For Their Version Of The Chain

- more

Page Too News Stories
Ace Frehley Streams New Song- KISS Plot Massive Tour- Tool Preview New Song- Dave Grohl Adopts Fan- Mike Shinoda Premieres New Track- Greta Van Fleet- more

Brantley Gilbert Tributes Nashville Waffle House Hero James Shaw Jr.

Avicii's Family Release Statement About His Death

Singled Out: Duncan Morley's Find You Now Feat Rick Ross

Metallica Night- Incubus Announce Summer Tour- The Forum Turned Purple For Prince- Bullet For My Valentine Release New Video and more

Singled Out: Alezzandra's Bad Girl in Heaven, Good Girl in Hell

Ace Frehley Leads KISS Expo Lineup- Pantera Tease New Home Video- Cave In Tribute Caleb Scofield- The Damned Score Career 1st- More

Cary Brothers Streaming New Album Online Ahead Of Release

Singled Out: Liv Lombardi's Freedom Girl

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

TBT: Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory

Vegas Goes Country For ACM Weekend

Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival - Badlands

MorleyView Desmond Child

Road Trip: Go Nuts for Florence, South Carolina

Caught In The Act: Richie Kotzen In Naperville

On The Record: Record Store Day Edition

Caught In The Act: Ann Wilson Of Heart

Travel News, Trips and Tips: 420 Edition

On The Record: Rock 'N' Rolla's UFO Turntable

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Live In Illinois

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.