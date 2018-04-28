News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Emmure Release 'Ice Man Confessions' Video (Week in Review)

Emmure

Emmure Release 'Ice Man Confessions' Video was a top story on Wednesday: Emmure are gearing up for a European spring tour and have released a brand new music video for their track "Ice Man Confessions," ahead of the road trip.

The song comes from the group's 2017 studio album "Look At Yourself" and singer Frankie Palmeri had the following to say about the new clip, "I just want to thank all the great people involved with the filming and production of the video.

"The label, film crew, and actors and were nothing but cool to work with on this. Hopefully our fans look forward to hearing this track on our upcoming Summer Tour all across Europe." Watch the video - here.

