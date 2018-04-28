|
Garbage Announce Version 2.0 20th Anniversary Tour (Week in Review)
.
Garbage Announce Version 2.0 20th Anniversary Tour was a top story on Wednesday: Garbage announced that they will be hitting the road later this year for a brief tour visiting select U.S. cities to promote the release of the 20th anniversary edition of their sophomore album "Version 2.0." The newly expanded version of the album is set to be released on June 22nd and featured the original album remastered along with ten b-side recordings from the era of the original record release. Singer Shirley Manson had this to say, "Version 2:0 is in my opinion the quintessential garbage record. We are all very grateful to the millions of people who took it to their hearts at the time it was released and to those who continue to love on it still". The tour will be kicking off on September 29th at the Showbox SoDo in Seattle, WA and will be wrapping up on October 27th at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY. See the dates - here.
