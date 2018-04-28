|
Marty Casey Releases 'Anything You Want' Video (Week in Review)
.
Marty Casey Releases 'Anything You Want' Video was a top story on Wednesday: Marty Casey has released a music video for his track "Anything You Want." The song comes off of his debut album, "The Ground You Walk On," which was released last year. The video was directed by Mike Leber and the song was co-written with Andrew Farriss of INXS. Casey shared these background details about the track, "The song 'Anything You Want' was written with INXS' Andrew Farriss when I was auditioning to be a member of INXS. "The song has an intense energy and makes you move! We wanted to capture that vitality in the video. My wife (Daniella Casey) is a dance instructor so she rallied up her troops and the vibe they brought is straight-up INCREDIBLE!!! "The director (Mike Leber) took the visual over the top with color and movement. This video is a fun burst of energy that gets you on your feet as the girls knock you off em!!" Watch the video - here.
The video was directed by Mike Leber and the song was co-written with Andrew Farriss of INXS. Casey shared these background details about the track, "The song 'Anything You Want' was written with INXS' Andrew Farriss when I was auditioning to be a member of INXS.
"The song has an intense energy and makes you move! We wanted to capture that vitality in the video. My wife (Daniella Casey) is a dance instructor so she rallied up her troops and the vibe they brought is straight-up INCREDIBLE!!!
"The director (Mike Leber) took the visual over the top with color and movement. This video is a fun burst of energy that gets you on your feet as the girls knock you off em!!" Watch the video - here.