Orange Goblin Stream New Song 'Sons Of Salem'

The new studio effort hit stores on June 15th and frontman Ben Ward had this to say about the first song from record, "'Sons of Salem' is the first track on the album and we consider it an Orange Goblin anthem.

"We see this song being a staple of the live set with the singalong chorus and the awesome, catchy riff. A mean and moody intro to the album that sets the tone throughout, it's short, sweet and straight to the point.

"The lyrics are about the sons of the Salem witches returning from the grave to seek vengeance on the religious fools that murdered their mothers during the witch trials." Listen to the song - here.