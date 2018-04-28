Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons Announce Fall Tour

The former Motorhead guitarist and the band will be supported on the UK portion of the trek by Leader Of Down (which featured late Motorhead guitarist Würzel).

Campbell and company had this to say, "We are thrilled to announce 'The Age Of Absurdity' UK and Germany headline tour for November and December. It'll be great to play full headline shows again in the UK and return to Germany to play some cities we missed out earlier this year, showcasing tracks from our new album as well as playing some Motörhead classics!" See the dates - here.