|
Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons Announce Fall Tour (Week in Review)
.
Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons Announce Fall Tour was a top story on Wednesday: Motorhead offshoot Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons have announced that they will be hitting the road towards the end of the year for headline tours of the UK and Germany. The former Motorhead guitarist and the band will be supported on the UK portion of the trek by Leader Of Down (which featured late Motorhead guitarist Würzel). Campbell and company had this to say, "We are thrilled to announce 'The Age Of Absurdity' UK and Germany headline tour for November and December. It'll be great to play full headline shows again in the UK and return to Germany to play some cities we missed out earlier this year, showcasing tracks from our new album as well as playing some Motörhead classics!" See the dates - here.
The former Motorhead guitarist and the band will be supported on the UK portion of the trek by Leader Of Down (which featured late Motorhead guitarist Würzel).
Campbell and company had this to say, "We are thrilled to announce 'The Age Of Absurdity' UK and Germany headline tour for November and December. It'll be great to play full headline shows again in the UK and return to Germany to play some cities we missed out earlier this year, showcasing tracks from our new album as well as playing some Motörhead classics!" See the dates - here.