Anthrax Release Live 'Madhouse' Video

The tune was the lead single from the band's second album, "Spreading The Disease", which became their first project to chart in the US when it peaked at No. 113 on the Billboard 200.

Directed by Paul M. Green (Opeth, The Damned, The Levellers) with the sound mixed by Anthrax studio producer Jay Ruston, "Kings Among Scotland" was filmed using 17 cameras, including a crane and several mobile and stationery Go-Pros to capture all the action.

"It was pretty a intense show," explains guitarist Scott Ian, "especially when the crowd was so insane, the floor actually started moving up and down." The group's live show before a sold-out crowd at Glasgow's Barrowland Ballroom on the spring tour is presented in two parts: a fan-voted favorites set followed by a performance of their 1987 album, "Among The Living", in its entirety. Watch the video - here.