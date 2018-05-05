Fishbone Early 80s Lineup Launch Reunion Tour (Week in Review)

Fishbone Early 80s Lineup Launch Reunion Tour was a top story on Sunday: The classic early 80s lineup of the iconic Ska/Punk band Fishbone have reunited and launched their new tour this past Friday with festival and stand alone dates scheduled through summer. Some of their performances include Houston's Party at the Plaza at Avenida, Bucks Backyard in Austin, Back To The Beach Festival in Huntington Beach, CA, alongside 311 and Sublime with Rome, Beer X Festival in San Diego, the Palladium in Worcester, MA with The Mighty, Mighty Bosstones, the Fuji Rock Festival in Yuzawa, Japan, as well as an appearance at Punk Rock Bowling in historic downtown Las Vegas. Many U.S. club shows and a European tour are also being added. "It's absolutely unreal, at this stage of the game, stated bassist and founding member, Norwood Fisher. To be reunited as brothers and bandmates! The band feels as if it's almost firing better than ever. We're all equally excited to get on the grind and bring this energy to the stage for those that have supported us throughout our career, the Whirl'd Wide Familyhood."



