Ozzy Osbourne Kicks Off His Farewell Tour

The iconic rocker's 14-song set opened with the title track to his 1983 album, "Bark At The Moon", alongside a lineup that included guitarist Zakk Wylde, bassist Rob "Blasko" Nicholson, drummer Tommy Clufetos and keyboardist Adam Wakeman.

Osbourne delivered tracks from his solo catalog while also featuring a pair of Black Sabbath classics, "War Pigs" and "Paranoid."

The planned three-year "No More Tours 2" trek - which celebrates five decades of music since the 1970 release of Black Sabbath's self-titled debut album - will mark the end of global touring for the legendary rocker by the time it wraps up in 2020.

Osbourne has teamed with the Love, Hope, Strength Foundation for the tour. Founded by cancer survivors, LHS works to raise awareness and to expand the bone marrow donor registry through their "Get On The List" campaign, with a mission to save lives … one concert at a time. - here.