News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

U2 Release 'Love Is Bigger Than Anything In Its Way' Video (Week in Review)

.
U2

U2 Release 'Love Is Bigger Than Anything In Its Way' Video was a top story on Sunday: (hennemusic) U2 have released a video for "Love Is Bigger Than Anything In Its Way" as the latest single from 2017's "Songs Of Experience." Directed by David Mushegain, the clip presents images of various youth cultures in the band's native Ireland without displaying the rock icons themselves.

"'Love is bigger than anything in its way' is such a strong message, especially when the world is in such turmoil," Mushegain tells Vogue. "I think the message is be yourself, but also have some fun in life and expressing yourself."

Filmed with a cinema camera and no crew, the director was familiar with about half of the cast prior to filming having photographed many of them on a previous visit to the country. Read more and watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

U2 Music and more

U2 T-shirts and Posters

More U2 News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


U2 Share Video From Experience + Innocence Tour Launch

U2 Release 'Love Is Bigger Than Anything In Its Way' Video

U2 Up For Four Billboard Music Awards

A Perfect Circle To Rock TV- L7 Making First Album in Almost 20 Years- Dance Gavin Dance Announce Comeback Album- U2 History Bought- more

Guns N' Roses, U2 and Pearl Jam Mega-Shows Shot Down

U2 Release Video For American Soul Featuring Kendrick Lamar

New U2 Vinyl Reissues Coming Next Month

U2 Win Legal Victory In Copyright Lawsuit

U2 Perform Latest Single At Grammy Awards

U2 Announce Songs Of Experience Euro Tour

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses End The Destruction Speculation- Ghost Unplug For Grammy Museum Performance, Announce Special Show- Slash Finishes Recording New Solo Album- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

Guns N' Roses Now Counting Down To Destruction- Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach Undergoes Surgery- Metallica And Paul McCartney Lead Austin City Limits Music Festival- more

Guns N' Roses Fuel Appetite For Speculation- Bonnie Raitt Cancels Tour Dates Seeks Immediate Medical Attention- Led Zeppelin Score Chart Topping Hit With RSD Release- more

KISS Planning Their Biggest Show And Tour Ever- A Perfect Circle Release World’s First Hologram Album- Ghost Announce First Arena Dates, Reveal Where Papas Go- more

Page Too:
Pink Announces North American Tour- Charlie Puth Streams New Song 'The Way I Am'- Shawn Mendes Releases 'Youth' Featuring Khalid- Christina Aguilera- more

Page Too Week In Review Part I

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses End The Destruction Speculation

Ghost Unplug For Grammy Museum Performance, Announce Special Show

Slash Finishes Recording New Solo Band Album

U2 Share Video From Experience + Innocence Tour Launch

Judas Priest Play 1976 classic For First Time In 35 years

Alice In Chains Delivering New Song 'The One You Know'

Metallica Release Live 'Motorbreath' Video

Against Me! Announce Spring And Summer Tour Dates

Mr. Big Release Alive and Kickin' Live Video

At The Gates Release 'Daggers Of Black Haze' Video

Curved Air's Darryl Way Makes Vivaldi's Four Seasons Rock

Classless Act Making Waves With Steven Adler, Dio Gigs

- more

Page Too News Stories
Pink Announces North American Tour

Charlie Puth Streams New Song 'The Way I Am'

Shawn Mendes Releases 'Youth' Featuring Khalid

Christina Aguilera Talks The Voice and Kanye West In Cover Story

James Bay and Spotify Team Up For ElectricLightVisualized

Deadpool 2 Soundtrack Details Announced

Lord Of The Lost Release New Music Video

Kandy Release Feelin KNT Video

Amorphis Release New Trailer For Forthcoming Album

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

RockPile: Thor, Tara Lynch and more

Nescora - Some Place Some Where

Rock Reads: Why Vinyl Matters

TBT: Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory

Vegas Goes Country For ACM Weekend

Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival - Badlands

MorleyView Desmond Child

Road Trip: Go Nuts for Florence, South Carolina

Caught In The Act: Richie Kotzen In Naperville

On The Record: Record Store Day Edition

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.