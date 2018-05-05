Bullet For My Valentine Announce Fall Tour And Release New Video

The new visual is for their new single "Over It". The track comes from their forthcoming album "Gravity", which is set to be released on June 29th. Watch the new music video here.

The band will be hitting the road to support the new record with a U.S. tour on September 13th in Kansas City, MO at Harrah's and wrapping up the trek on October 16th in Las Vegas, NV at the House of Blues. See the dates - here.