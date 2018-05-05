News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Cancer Bats Release Animated 'Gatekeeper' Video (Week in Review)

Cancer Bats

Cancer Bats Release Animated 'Gatekeeper' Video was a top story on Monday: Cancer Bats have released a brand new animated video for their track "Gatekeeper". The song comes from their recently released album "The Spark That Moves".

The 80s inspired clip was directed by Stevie Gee and was written by Gee and Essy May. Gee had this to say, "Gatekeeper is one of the best tracks off the new album so I was so stoked to be making a video for it. I've been wanting to make a goofball violent 80s cartoon for a while so I was super happy to do that for my friends, the Cancer Bats. Hail destroyer!"

Frontman Liam Joseph Cormier had this to say, "We are way too excited to release one of the greatest videos we have had the pleasure of being connected to. We cannot take any credit for it, STEVIE GEE is the creative mastermind behind the whole thing and HE DREW ALL OF IT!!"

Cormier added, "the song is about those people we have the misfortune of crossing paths with in our lives, who use lies schemes and deceit to make their way through this world.

"Everyone has a choice and its theirs to continue down this path that will never work out for them. They are the gate keepers to their own future." Watch the video - here.

Cancer Bats Music and more

Cancer Bats T-shirts and Posters

More Cancer Bats News

