Chris Cornell's Widow Helps Launch Online Addiction Resource Center (Week in Review)

Chris Cornell

Chris Cornell's Widow Helps Launch Online Addiction Resource Center was a top story on Monday: Late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell's widow Vicky has teamed up with the Addiction Policy Forum to launch an online resource for people struggling with addiction.

Dubbed The Addiction Resource Center for Chris, it is billed is a "comprehensive, interactive portal" online that will be accompanied by the Addiction Resource Line hotline.

Vicky had this to say in the announcement, "Addiction is a preventable and treatable disease. While it's too late to bring Chris back, it's not too late for millions of other people who are struggling with addiction."

"These resources are designed to connect people to the help they need -- help that is often way too difficult to find -- in the hope that other families are spared the loss that my family is experiencing. There is no better way to honor to Chris than by saving lives." Find more details - here.

Chris Cornell Music and more

Chris Cornell T-shirts and Posters

More Chris Cornell News

