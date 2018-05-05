|
KISS Planning Their Biggest Show And Tour Ever (Week in Review)
.
KISS Planning Their Biggest Show And Tour Ever was a top story on Monday: KISS are well known for over the top proclamations and hot on the heals of frontman Paul Stanley saying that the band plan to launch a world tour next year, he claims it will be their biggest one ever. Stanley told ABC radio last week that the band was making plans to launch a big world tour next year. Telling them, "KISS [will] do a world tour starting in January, I think." And he followed up that news with an appearance on CNBC. The network reports that he declared "This will be the biggest tour we've done, the biggest show we've done". Read the report - here.
