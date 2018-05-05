Mastodon And Dinosaur Jr Announce North American Tour

The tour with Primus kicks off on May 6th in Denver and once that wraps up the band will be hitting the road for the newly announced dates on September 1st in Edmonton, AB, CAN at the North Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.



Mastodon had this to say, "We are so stoked to be doing a proper Canadian and far North American cities tour with the legendary Dinosaur Jr. We've been talking about it for years and it's finally happening!! We hope to see you there!!" See the dates - here.