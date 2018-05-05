|
Mastodon And Dinosaur Jr Announce North American Tour (Week in Review)
.
Mastodon And Dinosaur Jr Announce North American Tour was a top story on Monday: As Mastodon prepare to launch a tour with Primus they have announced that they will follow up that trek with a new North American tour that will feature Dinosaur Jr. The tour with Primus kicks off on May 6th in Denver and once that wraps up the band will be hitting the road for the newly announced dates on September 1st in Edmonton, AB, CAN at the North Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.
The tour with Primus kicks off on May 6th in Denver and once that wraps up the band will be hitting the road for the newly announced dates on September 1st in Edmonton, AB, CAN at the North Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.