Sebastian Bach Reacts To Oldest Record Store In Canada Closing

He wrote, "Today, my favorite record store in the world, the oldest running record store in Canada, Moondance Music closes its doors after 46 years of rock n' roll. Go there for me one last time and shoot some video, I would love to see it and post it on the page.

"To Mike Moon, I can't begin to tell you how much it kills me that I can't come up there one last time. That I can't ever go through the racks at your store ever again. I don't even know if you know, or the city of Peterborough knows, how much you and your store meant to me and my friends. And my family." Read more - here.