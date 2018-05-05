News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Sebastian Bach Reacts To Oldest Record Store In Canada Closing (Week in Review)

.
Sebastian Bach

Sebastian Bach Reacts To Oldest Record Store In Canada Closing was a top story on Monday: Former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach shared the sad news via social media that the oldest record store in Canada has been forced to close after over four and half decades.

He wrote, "Today, my favorite record store in the world, the oldest running record store in Canada, Moondance Music closes its doors after 46 years of rock n' roll. Go there for me one last time and shoot some video, I would love to see it and post it on the page.

"To Mike Moon, I can't begin to tell you how much it kills me that I can't come up there one last time. That I can't ever go through the racks at your store ever again. I don't even know if you know, or the city of Peterborough knows, how much you and your store meant to me and my friends. And my family." Read more - here.

Sebastian Bach Music and more

Sebastian Bach T-shirts and Posters

More Sebastian Bach News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Sebastian Bach Reacts To Oldest Record Store In Canada Closing

Sebastian Bach Announces North American Summer Tour

Godsmack Recruit Sebastian Bach And Billy Ray Cyrus For New Video

Skid Row Star Addresses Idea Of Sebastian Bach Reunion

Sebastian Bach Recovering From Singing-Related Surgery

Sebastian Bach Undergoes Surgery For Undisclosed Reason

Sebastian Bach Speaks Out About Today's Music Approach

Bon Jovi's Father Threatened To Kill Sebastian Bach? 2016 In Review

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses End The Destruction Speculation- Ghost Unplug For Grammy Museum Performance, Announce Special Show- Slash Finishes Recording New Solo Album- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

Guns N' Roses Now Counting Down To Destruction- Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach Undergoes Surgery- Metallica And Paul McCartney Lead Austin City Limits Music Festival- more

Guns N' Roses Fuel Appetite For Speculation- Bonnie Raitt Cancels Tour Dates Seeks Immediate Medical Attention- Led Zeppelin Score Chart Topping Hit With RSD Release- more

KISS Planning Their Biggest Show And Tour Ever- A Perfect Circle Release World’s First Hologram Album- Ghost Announce First Arena Dates, Reveal Where Papas Go- more

Page Too:
Pink Announces North American Tour- Charlie Puth Streams New Song 'The Way I Am'- Shawn Mendes Releases 'Youth' Featuring Khalid- Christina Aguilera- more

Page Too Week In Review Part I

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses End The Destruction Speculation

Ghost Unplug For Grammy Museum Performance, Announce Special Show

Slash Finishes Recording New Solo Band Album

U2 Share Video From Experience + Innocence Tour Launch

Judas Priest Play 1976 classic For First Time In 35 years

Alice In Chains Delivering New Song 'The One You Know'

Metallica Release Live 'Motorbreath' Video

Against Me! Announce Spring And Summer Tour Dates

Mr. Big Release Alive and Kickin' Live Video

At The Gates Release 'Daggers Of Black Haze' Video

Curved Air's Darryl Way Makes Vivaldi's Four Seasons Rock

Classless Act Making Waves With Steven Adler, Dio Gigs

- more

Page Too News Stories
Pink Announces North American Tour

Charlie Puth Streams New Song 'The Way I Am'

Shawn Mendes Releases 'Youth' Featuring Khalid

Christina Aguilera Talks The Voice and Kanye West In Cover Story

James Bay and Spotify Team Up For ElectricLightVisualized

Deadpool 2 Soundtrack Details Announced

Lord Of The Lost Release New Music Video

Kandy Release Feelin KNT Video

Amorphis Release New Trailer For Forthcoming Album

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

RockPile: Thor, Tara Lynch and more

Nescora - Some Place Some Where

Rock Reads: Why Vinyl Matters

TBT: Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory

Vegas Goes Country For ACM Weekend

Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival - Badlands

MorleyView Desmond Child

Road Trip: Go Nuts for Florence, South Carolina

Caught In The Act: Richie Kotzen In Naperville

On The Record: Record Store Day Edition

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.