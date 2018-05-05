TAUK Release New Live Video For 'Malware' (Week in Review)

TAUK Release New Live Video For 'Malware' was a top story on Monday: TAUK have released a new live performance video for their track "Malware" which was captured at The Fineline in Minneapolis. The song comes from their "Shapeshifter I: Construct" EP. The band this to say about the new clip, "The Naughty Horns laid down some amazing parts on Shapeshifter I: Construct, so we knew we had to try them out live. "Check out this killer version of 'Malware' from Minneapolis featuring PHO band members Lukas Skrove on trumpet and Aaron Levin on sax! If you wanna see us with horns and other special guests again, we're excited that we'll be joined by some incredible players before tour is over. Enjoy this video for now and we'll see you all out there." Watch it - here.



