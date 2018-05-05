News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Releasing New Solo Album (Week in Review)

ZZ Top

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Releasing New Solo Album was a top story on Monday: ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons and his solo band the BFGs are planning to release the following up to their 2015 album "Perfectamundo" later this year.

The iconic guitarist made the revelations to with ABC New Radio that he and the band (featuring Martin Guigui, Mike Flanigan, Alex Garza and Greg Morrow) will be changing direction for the new effort.

He said, "Following the success of Perfectamundo, which was our stab at taking a piece from the Cuban influences, they've said, 'OK, we've done this Cuban thing, can you go back to your bluesier roots?'"

"We've decided to do just that. So, hopefully summertime we'll see something BFG and blue coming out." - here.

