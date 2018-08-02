Infrared Release 'Father of Lies' Video

Singer Armin Kamal had this to say, "Father of Lies – Is the most layered song on Infrared's Saviours album. It's first three verses are pulled directly from the Bible which describes the Father of Lies (Satan), but the song moves to show the abuses of power from the clergy against its own practitioners, mainly children, in such an evil manner that it is clear they are no better than the father of lies they preach against.

"So here we have a group of people portraying themselves as saviors all while living complete lies and spewing lies in an effort to conceal and satisfy their sick desires." Check out the video here.