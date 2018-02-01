Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Calvin Harris Believes Beard Earned Grammy Nomination
02-01-2018
(Radio.com) Calvin Harris went home empty-handed at this year's GRAMMY Awards despite his first nomination for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical. The "We Found Love" hitmaker has a theory as to why he earned a nomination--though it wasn't enough to clinch a win.

His theory involves a beard. "Last year I grew a big ol beard in order to be taken seriously by the Grammys as a producer," he wrote on Twitter. "It worked to an extent – my Producer of the Year nomination came through and I was happy the beard was performing as well as I had hoped…"

He continued: "But unfortunately this weekend I learned that even a new beard has its limitations. On Sunday I lost out to the incredible Greg Kurstin. A big ol beard can only take you so far. An important lesson learned that i am happy to pass forward to all of you good people."

In conclusion, he shaved the beard off to start anew: "Now my beard is gone, the experiment completed and I can move forward with 2018! God bless and thank you for your support !!!"

Despite the GRAMMY upset, the last year hasn't been a complete wash for Calvin Harris: He released his album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 which featured collaborations with Katy Perry, Pharrell, Ariana Grande, Future, Kehlani, Lil Yachty, Frank Ocean, Migos and more. See Calvin's beard tweet and Instagram posts here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

