|
Calvin Harris Believes Beard Earned Grammy Nomination
.
(Radio.com) Calvin Harris went home empty-handed at this year's GRAMMY Awards despite his first nomination for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical. The "We Found Love" hitmaker has a theory as to why he earned a nomination--though it wasn't enough to clinch a win. His theory involves a beard. "Last year I grew a big ol beard in order to be taken seriously by the Grammys as a producer," he wrote on Twitter. "It worked to an extent – my Producer of the Year nomination came through and I was happy the beard was performing as well as I had hoped…" He continued: "But unfortunately this weekend I learned that even a new beard has its limitations. On Sunday I lost out to the incredible Greg Kurstin. A big ol beard can only take you so far. An important lesson learned that i am happy to pass forward to all of you good people." In conclusion, he shaved the beard off to start anew: "Now my beard is gone, the experiment completed and I can move forward with 2018! God bless and thank you for your support !!!" Despite the GRAMMY upset, the last year hasn't been a complete wash for Calvin Harris: He released his album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 which featured collaborations with Katy Perry, Pharrell, Ariana Grande, Future, Kehlani, Lil Yachty, Frank Ocean, Migos and more. See Calvin's beard tweet and Instagram posts here.
His theory involves a beard. "Last year I grew a big ol beard in order to be taken seriously by the Grammys as a producer," he wrote on Twitter. "It worked to an extent – my Producer of the Year nomination came through and I was happy the beard was performing as well as I had hoped…"
He continued: "But unfortunately this weekend I learned that even a new beard has its limitations. On Sunday I lost out to the incredible Greg Kurstin. A big ol beard can only take you so far. An important lesson learned that i am happy to pass forward to all of you good people."
In conclusion, he shaved the beard off to start anew: "Now my beard is gone, the experiment completed and I can move forward with 2018! God bless and thank you for your support !!!"
Despite the GRAMMY upset, the last year hasn't been a complete wash for Calvin Harris: He released his album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 which featured collaborations with Katy Perry, Pharrell, Ariana Grande, Future, Kehlani, Lil Yachty, Frank Ocean, Migos and more. See Calvin's beard tweet and Instagram posts here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Megadeth Kick Off 35th Anniversary With New Video
• U2 Win Legal Victory In Copyright Lawsuit
• Journey's Jonathan Cain Announces Memoir Release
• Greta Van Fleet To Rock Elton John's Academy Awards Event
• Chuck Berry Documentary And Biopic Are Being Made
• Singled Out: The Racer's Isolation
• Julian Casablancas and The Voidz Perform 'Leave It In My Dreams'
• Halestorm's Lzzy Hale On Being A Women In Rock
• John Mellencamp Announces Late Night TV Performance
• Radiohead And The Police Get Mash-Up On TV
• The War On Drugs Add North American Tour Dates
• Chvrches Streaming Brand New Song 'Get Out'
• Super Bowl QB Tom Brady's Playlist Includes Pearl Jam and Coldplay
• Paul Simon Announces His 'Farewell Performance'
• Smashing Pumpkins In The Studio With Rick Rubin
• Kendrick Lamar Reveals 'Black Panther' Soundtrack Details
• Kanye West Clones Kim Kardashian For New Fashion Campaign
• Janet Jackson, The Weeknd, The Killers Lead Panorama Lineup
• Singled Out: 19th Moon' Don't Wait
• Iconic Actress Helen Mirren Rap Battles James Corden
• Adele Expresses Her Love For Country Legend Dolly Parton
• Chris Stapleton Performs 'Drunkard's Prayer' to 'Colbert'
• Calvin Harris Believes Beard Earned Grammy Nomination
• Lorde Thanks Fans For Support In Newspaper Ad
• Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert Sing TLC's 'No Scrubs'
• Dog's Reaction To Lady Gaga's Grammys Performance Goes Viral
• Cardi B Reveals Clip Of New Amazon Super Bowl Ad
• Pink Not Happy With 'Step Up' Comment From Recording Academy CEO
• Glee Star Mark Salling Dead Of 'Apparent Suicide'
• Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott Gives Birth To Twins
• Joe Perry - Sweetzerland Manifesto
• Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man
• Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed
• Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO
• Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo
• Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again
• Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions
• John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!
• Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof
• Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story
• Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.