Janet Jackson, The Weeknd, The Killers Lead Panorama Lineup
(Radio.com) In the most unexpected and inspired festival booking of the year so far, Janet Jackson has been tapped to headline Panorama 2018. Jackson will be joined by fellow headliners The Killers and The Weeknd for the three-day NYC fest, slated for July 27-29. Cardi B, Dua Lipa, St. Vincent, SZA, Moodymann, Migos, the xx, Father John Misty, David Byrne, Japanese Breakfast and Gucci Mane are also set for the event on Randall's Island Park. This year's festival will introduce new 2-day GA and VIP passes in addition to their 3-day and single day GA and VIP passes, all of which will be made available to purchase at limited-time pricing this Friday, February 2 at 10am ET on Panorama.NYC. This limited-time pricing will be available until Saturday, February 3 at 11:59pm ET. Regular pricing will begin Sunday, February 4 at 12:00am ET. See the full lineup here.
