|
Singled Out: 19th Moon' Don't Wait
.
19th Moon just released a brand new singled called 'Don't Wait' and to celebrate we asked her to share the story and inspiration behind the track. Here is the story: "Don't Wait" is a liberating song. I had to write it to release it. Meaning, to So I found myself thinking about him, quite a bit and I started asking myself questions. What happens, when your soulmate is taken, hitched, whatever etc. What happens. NOTHING. You have to do the hardest thing, SNAP out of it and MOVE on. You don't want to be that person. If you know what I mean. So I sat down and wrote this song, first I started with the beat, then the harmony on guitar, laid that out, then I started adding colors, that moving pad sound, ta ta ta ta ta ta ta ta ta ta, it's like the feeling I get when I go running in the mornings. It's a running sound, it helps me think and breathe things away. Basically the song is saying, There are some things outside of our control. "Don't wait" go do you, go travel, live your dreams. Perhaps it is something, Perhaps it is nothing. We don't know but we cannot sit about and wonder. We must go live. Like the lyrics says "If it's meant to be, it will have to be but Don't Wait, Go out and Fly" Go do you. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!
"Don't Wait" is a liberating song. I had to write it to release it. Meaning, to
So I found myself thinking about him, quite a bit and I started asking myself questions. What happens, when your soulmate is taken, hitched, whatever etc. What happens. NOTHING. You have to do the hardest thing, SNAP out of it and MOVE on. You don't want to be that person. If you know what I mean.
So I sat down and wrote this song, first I started with the beat, then the harmony on guitar, laid that out, then I started adding colors, that moving pad sound, ta ta ta ta ta ta ta ta ta ta, it's like the feeling I get when I go running in the mornings. It's a running sound, it helps me think and breathe things away.
Basically the song is saying, There are some things outside of our control. "Don't wait" go do you, go travel, live your dreams. Perhaps it is something, Perhaps it is nothing. We don't know but we cannot sit about and wonder. We must go live. Like the lyrics says "If it's meant to be, it will have to be but Don't Wait, Go out and Fly" Go do you.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!
• Megadeth Kick Off 35th Anniversary With New Video
• U2 Win Legal Victory In Copyright Lawsuit
• Journey's Jonathan Cain Announces Memoir Release
• Greta Van Fleet To Rock Elton John's Academy Awards Event
• Chuck Berry Documentary And Biopic Are Being Made
• Singled Out: The Racer's Isolation
• Julian Casablancas and The Voidz Perform 'Leave It In My Dreams'
• Halestorm's Lzzy Hale On Being A Women In Rock
• John Mellencamp Announces Late Night TV Performance
• Radiohead And The Police Get Mash-Up On TV
• The War On Drugs Add North American Tour Dates
• Chvrches Streaming Brand New Song 'Get Out'
• Super Bowl QB Tom Brady's Playlist Includes Pearl Jam and Coldplay
• Paul Simon Announces His 'Farewell Performance'
• Smashing Pumpkins In The Studio With Rick Rubin
• Kendrick Lamar Reveals 'Black Panther' Soundtrack Details
• Kanye West Clones Kim Kardashian For New Fashion Campaign
• Janet Jackson, The Weeknd, The Killers Lead Panorama Lineup
• Singled Out: 19th Moon' Don't Wait
• Iconic Actress Helen Mirren Rap Battles James Corden
• Adele Expresses Her Love For Country Legend Dolly Parton
• Chris Stapleton Performs 'Drunkard's Prayer' to 'Colbert'
• Calvin Harris Believes Beard Earned Grammy Nomination
• Lorde Thanks Fans For Support In Newspaper Ad
• Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert Sing TLC's 'No Scrubs'
• Dog's Reaction To Lady Gaga's Grammys Performance Goes Viral
• Cardi B Reveals Clip Of New Amazon Super Bowl Ad
• Pink Not Happy With 'Step Up' Comment From Recording Academy CEO
• Glee Star Mark Salling Dead Of 'Apparent Suicide'
• Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott Gives Birth To Twins
• Joe Perry - Sweetzerland Manifesto
• Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man
• Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed
• Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO
• Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo
• Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again
• Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions
• John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!
• Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof
• Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story
• Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.