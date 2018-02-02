|
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Looks Back At His Exit From Band
.
(hennemusic) Former AC/DC singer Brian Johnson is recalling his 2016 departure from the band in a new interview with the UK's Sunday Times. On board for 2014's "Rock Or Bust" album, AC/DC halted the accompanying tour in early 2016 after Johnson was advised by doctors to stop performing in arenas and stadium-sized venues immediately or risk total hearing loss; Axl Rose stepped in to assist the band complete a spring run across Europe and a ten-show fall US trek. "On stage it was getting harder and harder to hear the guitars, even hear the keys, and I was basically going on muscle memory," Johnson tells the Sunday Times. "And I'm not the kind of guy who likes to cheat. The way I look at it, I had a great run." While the UK article spotlights Johnson's love of cars and his TV series, Cars That Rock, Johnson has previously revealed that the initial source of his hearing loss began while racing at the 2008 Watkins Glen International when he suffered a punctured left ear drum after forgetting to put his ear plugs in during the event. Read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
