AC/DC's Brian Johnson Looks Back At His Exit From Band

"On stage it was getting harder and harder to hear the guitars, even hear the keys, and I was basically going on muscle memory," Johnson tells the Sunday Times. "And I'm not the kind of guy who likes to cheat. The way I look at it, I had a great run."

While the UK article spotlights Johnson's love of cars and his TV series, Cars That Rock, Johnson has previously revealed that the initial source of his hearing loss began while racing at the 2008 Watkins Glen International when he suffered a punctured left ear drum after forgetting to put his ear plugs in during the event.