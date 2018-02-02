Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Returning To NHL

As team captain, Fisher led the Preds to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2017, and retired the following August, after 18 years as a pro player. 'It always kind of bugged me when guys came out of retirement," Fisher said at a press conference. 'I didn't really think it was a possibility. I just thought about the opportunity. How good this team is. About the run last year, and what could be. I got a blessing from family and my wife."

'Carrie asked me every few days if I was going to do it. She wanted me to do it. And she's usually right," he added. "I believe this team is built to win, and has a very good chance. So that's part of the reason I want to come back," Fisher continued. "but we didn't win last year, and that was the best part of my career." Read more here.