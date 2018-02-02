Foo Fighters and Weezer Jam KISS Classic Down Under

On tour across Australia together over the past few weeks, the pairing teamed up at the city's Etihad Stadium. "We thought 'last night of the Australian tour, we'd do something special for you'," Dave Grohl told the crowd late in their headlining set, "and have Rivers come out and sing a song for you."

With Cuomo on lead vocals, the lineup delivered the legendary opening track from KISS' fourth album, "Destroyer." Coming on the heels of the success of 1975's "Alive!", the record peaked at No. 11 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of 2 million copies in the country.

The Melbourne concert also saw the Foo Fighters deliver covers of classic tracks by Alice Cooper, the Ramones, Queen and AC/DC. The Foo Fighters - with guests Weezer - will wrap up their trek down under in support of "Concrete And Gold" at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday, February 3. Watch the KISS classic jam here.