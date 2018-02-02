Judas Priest Release 'Firepower' Title Song

The blistering new track seethes with the unbridled energy of classic Priest, featuring fiery twin guitar histrionics — courtesy of Glenn Tipton and Richie Faulkner (playing on his second Priest album) — along with the trademark double-bass drumming of Scott Travis. Singer Rob Halford also delivers an impassioned vocal performance on the muscular track.

"Firepower" follows, "Lightning Strike," which is also a conflagration of precision riffs and aggressive, melodic vocals. The band will support Firepower with a North American tour featuring NWOBHM veterans Saxon and emerging outfit Black Star Riders. The tour kicks off March 13 in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania and dates are scheduled through May 1 in San Antonio, Texas before the band head to Mexico, then Europe. Check out the song here.