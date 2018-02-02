Justin Timberlake Says Super Bowl Show 'Never Quite Done Before'

The one thing Timberlake did guarantee was that his Trolls track, "Can't Stop the Feeling," would be incorporated into the show. As for speculation that Janet Jackson would reprise the pair's infamous Super Bowl history or a possible NSync reunion, the singer joked about Vegas odds on who might appear, saying not to beat on either rumor. He went on to add that his band, Tennessee Kids, are his special guests.

"We want everyone to have a ton of fun," Timberlake stressed about the ultimate goal behind the halftime set. The pop star fielding questions about everything from his son, Silas, to his favorite donuts (spoiler alert: blueberry). Read more here.