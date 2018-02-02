|
KISS' Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley Do Unplugged Reunion Jam
.
(Radio.com) They're the turbulent duo that longtime fans wish could just KISS and make up. Original KISS members Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley have a famously volatile history, one that has been pointed to as among the reasons the band's classic lineup has rarely reconvened since the 1996 reunion tour. As time goes by, however, the pair's public relationship has thawed considerably, most recently when Frehley joined Simmons in Miami as the bassist delivered The Vault Experience to Florida fans at Walter Grace Vintage Guitars. Simmons and Frehley grabbed a couple of acoustic guitars and sat for the gathered fans, sharing anecdotes and songs like an old divorced couple realizing that things really weren't so bad. Read more and find a link to video of the reunion here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
