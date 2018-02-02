Sam Hunt Returns To The Recording Studio

"I'm going in February 5 through March and April and I'm hitting it hard before we get out on the road," he said. "So I plan on having new music out a month or two before we strike out and hit the road, where I may not have as much time to write."

"I finally got my life a lot more organized than it has been in years. Getting married last year helped a lot in that department, and so that's definitely translated with music," Hunt revealed during a Facebook Live video session, reports Taste of Country.

Actually, Hunt has been working on new tunes from some time now, they just haven't come to fruition. "I've been writing for a couple years," he said. "[I] had planned on having music out before now, but just with all the other things going on, I hadn't quite organized it into a compact album version, market-ready version of some of this music. So I do have some songs." Read more here.