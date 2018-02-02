|
Singled Out: Loyals' Hold On
.
Loyals released their self-titled debut album today (February 2nd) via Tooth & Nail Records and to celebrate we asked frontman to tell us the story behind the song "Hold On". Here is the story: It was September 14th, 2016, and I was in the middle of a church sanctuary in Tennessee. The lights were off, and I was by myself trying to come to terms with the fact that I was in the middle of a heated legal battle with someone I had considered a friend for a very long time. The record was finished, but because of the dispute, we weren't able to do anything with it. Frustration, anger, hurt, sadness, and little hope-it was all flooding into my head at once in that big, dark, lonely room. Having to sit on something you've worked so hard to create-something that you feel in your bones is special-it's enough to drive you crazy. I picked up a guitar and started singing something just to feel better. "November and I'm messed up…" The words just fell out. It was only September, but I wanted it to be November. I wanted it to be stormy and cold. I've always loved the cold. The kind of song I was about to write should take place in the cold. When we turned the demo for "Hold On" in to Tooth & Nail, all I said in the email was, "We may need to add this to the album…". At that point, we had already had the fully mastered album for four months. I guess they thought the song was worth it because four more months later "Hold On" was mastered into the record, marking the completion date of our debut album. I wanted to write "Hold On" as a song that can resonate with anyone who has experienced heartbreak in any scenario-love, friendship, or even family-but the themes are the same no matter the instance. Frustration, anger, hurt, sadness, and a little hope. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!
