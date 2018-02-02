Wilco Launching Limited Time Online Radio Station

Wilcoworld Radio will broadcast from 10 am, Central Time this Friday through to Sunday. The broadcast will feature "10+ hours of interviews, outtakes, live recordings, cover songs and more inspired by the recent reissues of Wilco's first two albums."

According to the statement on the band's website, "some friends were just as excited about this as we are. Hear stories and reflections from some of the earliest champions of the band and a whole lot more." Featured guests include the band's co-founders, Tweedy and bassist John Stirratt, as well as journalist David Fricke, long-time fan and supporter DJ Robert Chase, and Tweedy's son, the musician Spencer Tweedy. The content will also include a one hour-long set of covers performed by Wilco. Read more here.