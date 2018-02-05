Alice Cooper Involved In A Car Accident

"Had a car accident this afternoon in Phoenix, but luckily everyone walked away UNHURT," he wrote "Very thankful for that and also to Dodge for building such a sturdy Challenger!!"

No further details regarding the accident are available at this time. Cooper is currently gearing up for a spring tour of North America in support of his latest album, "Paranormal."

Billed as "A Paranormal Evening With Alice Cooper", the month-long run will begin in Windsor, ON on March 1 and wrap up in Indianapolis, IN on March 29. here.