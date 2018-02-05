Black Country Communion Release 'Love Remains' Video

"I wrote it for my father while I was flying over from L.A.," bassist/vocalist Glenn Hughes tells Planet Mosh. "My father had just passed away in his sleep - he'd had dementia and died the day I got home from the [Deep Purple Rock And Roll] Hall Of Fame induction [in April of 2016], so I had to leave almost immediately to fly over. I wrote that song on a little notepad and I was going to sing it at the memorial but just couldn't, I was just so sad, so I sang it on the album.

"I sang the song to my mother before my Dad's funeral, so she knew I was going to sing it on the Black Country album. I'm ok with it now, I can't bring my mum back or my dad. They've lived their lives. The message she gave me [before her passing in February of 2017] was to continue and live my life."

Recorded in Los Angeles with producer Kevin Shirley, "BCCIV" sees the lineup of Hughes, guitarist Joe Bonamassa, keyboardist Derek Sherinian and drummer Jason Bonham reunite following a split in 2013.