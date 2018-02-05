|
Black Sabbath Classic Fuels Super Bowl Ad
.
(hennemusic) Black Sabbath's 1970 classic, "Iron Man", provides the soundtrack to a Super Bowl 52 commercial featuring US snowboarder Shaun White. Since a disappointing fourth-place finish in snowboard halfpipe at the last Winter Olympics, White has been determined to get back on top and win his third Olympic gold medal this month in PyeongChang - a goal that's been consuming him for the last four years. White's drive for success at the 2018 games continues following a serious injury while training last October in New Zealand that resulted in 22 stitches in his face and 62 in total. The snowboarding icon rebounded last month by qualifying for Team USA after scoring a perfect 100.00 at a U.S. Grand Prix event. Directed by Paul Hunter, White's commercial is one of five 60-second "Best of U.S." athlete spots that will air throughout Super Bowl 52 on NBC on February 4 when the defending NFL champions the New England Patriots take on the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN "I've always watched the Super Bowl with friends and family," says White. "I remember being just as excited to see the fun commercials and mischief as the game or halftime show. So to be in my very own commercial is unreal." "Iron Man" was the second single issued from Black Sabbath's sophomore album, "Paranoid"; the track reached No. 52 on the US Billboard Hot 100 while the album peaked at No. 12 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to US sales of more than 4 million copies. Black Sabbath wrapped up a farewell tour in their hometown of Birmingham, UK in February of 2017; their final performance is featured on the live package "The End." Watch the Super Bowl ad here.
White's drive for success at the 2018 games continues following a serious injury while training last October in New Zealand that resulted in 22 stitches in his face and 62 in total. The snowboarding icon rebounded last month by qualifying for Team USA after scoring a perfect 100.00 at a U.S. Grand Prix event.
Directed by Paul Hunter, White's commercial is one of five 60-second "Best of U.S." athlete spots that will air throughout Super Bowl 52 on NBC on February 4 when the defending NFL champions the New England Patriots take on the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN
"I've always watched the Super Bowl with friends and family," says White. "I remember being just as excited to see the fun commercials and mischief as the game or halftime show. So to be in my very own commercial is unreal."
"Iron Man" was the second single issued from Black Sabbath's sophomore album, "Paranoid"; the track reached No. 52 on the US Billboard Hot 100 while the album peaked at No. 12 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to US sales of more than 4 million copies.
Black Sabbath wrapped up a farewell tour in their hometown of Birmingham, UK in February of 2017; their final performance is featured on the live package "The End." Watch the Super Bowl ad here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Dave Matthews Band Make Live Return With 'The Night Before'
• Black Sabbath Classic Fuels Super Bowl Ad
• Blackberry Smoke Announce New Album 'Find A Light'
• Black Country Communion Release 'Love Remains' Video
• Singled Out: Surrender Hill's Tore Down Fences
• Video Of Liam Gallagher Performing Oasis Classics Goes Online
• Weezer Releasing The Black Album This Spring
• John Mellencamp Rocks The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
• Singled Out: Loyals' Hold On
• Judas Priest Release 'Firepower' Title Song
• LCD Soundsystem Preview Their 'Austin City Limits' Special
• Neil Young Releases 'Almost Always' Music Video
• Sting And Shaggy To Make Super Bowl Tailgate Performance
• KISS' Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley Do Unplugged Reunion Jam
• AC/DC's Brian Johnson Looks Back At His Exit From Band
• The Temptations Dennis Edwards Dead At 74
• Bruno Mars Announces Final 24K Magic Tour Dates With Cardi B
• Kendrick Lamar And The Weeknd Stream 'Pray for Me'
• Iggy Azalea And Quavo Release New Song 'Savior'
• Sam Hunt Announces Inaugural 'The Nashional' Music Festival
• Kelly Clarkson and Seth Meyers Go 'Day Drinking' For Late Night
• Liam Payne And Rita Ora Perform 'For You' On Fallen
• Missy Elliot Vs. Busta Rhymes in Super Bowl Rap Battle Ad
• Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Returning To NHL
• Sam Smith Performs 'One Last Song' Late Night TV
• Shocked Grandma Recalls Photo With Jay-Z and Beyonce
• Meghan Trainor Reveals Unpleasant Day After Engagement
• Migos' Quavo Accused of Robbery and Assault
• Justin Timberlake Says Super Bowl Show 'Never Quite Done Before'
• Sam Hunt Returns To The Recording Studio
• Straw Family - Family Matters
• Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled
• Joe Perry - Sweetzerland Manifesto
• Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man
• Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed
• Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO
• Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo
• Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again
• Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions
• John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!
• Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.