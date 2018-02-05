|
Dave Matthews Band Make Live Return With 'The Night Before'
.
(Radio.com) The Dave Matthews Band kicked off their highly anticipated return to the road in 2018 by headlining The Night Before presented by Entercom in St. Paul, Minnesota last night (Feb 3). Outside of their set at the 'A Concert for Charlottesville' benefit this past September, this was the first show for the entire band since 2016. Missing from the DMB stage though was the band's longtime violinist Boyd Tinsley, who announced on Friday (Feb 2) that he was taking a break from performing as he focuses on his health and his family. Dave Matthews addressed his absence mid-set by saying, 'It's really nice to be up here with all my friends, and those that are not here, we send our deepest love." The band's passionate fans erupted with applause, showing their support. The mood was electric at the sold-out show, with fans cheering along with each guitar solo, jam session, and of course, Dave Matthews' ever-so-animated dance moves. Within the two and a half hour set were surprises and rarities for those that braved the snow and freezing temperatures in St Paul to attend. Including 'Time Bomb," which they haven't played since 2013, and an appearance by Robert Randolph, who joined the band on steel guitar for 'Jimi Thing' and their cover of 'Sexy M.F," honoring Minnesota's own, Prince. Read more here.
