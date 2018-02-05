|
Iggy Azalea And Quavo Release New Song 'Savior'
.
(Radio.com) Iggy Azalea has returned with the new song 'Savior," which features Migos member Quavo. The track starts with lyrics from the Lisa Stansfield song "All Around the World and then contrasts an offbeat keyboard line with a straightforward electronic beat. Iggy compliments the music by switching between melodic vocals and rapid rap lines. In the pre-chorus, Iggy sings, "My heart beats for you only/ Wonder if you even know me?/ Countin' down every moment that I waited for ya, waited for ya/ Wonder if you even notice/ Baby I been feeling hopeless/ Easy to lose focus, but I'll wait for ya." Quavo's heavily Auto-Tuned chorus is simple, but it's the centerpiece of the song, and is bound to become a sing-along for fans: "I've been looking for a savior/ I've been looking for a savior/ I've been looking for a real one to hold onto/ I've been looking for a savior." Check out lyric video here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
