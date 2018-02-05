|
Weezer Releasing The Black Album This Spring
(Gibson) The last Weezer album had a title, 2017's Pacific Daydream. But now it seems the band is going back to self-titled releases. Rivers Cuomo has appeared on Australian radio station Double J's Mornings With Zan Rowe, and says he started working on a "Black album" before the release of Pacific Daydream. "This other album just kind of materialized," he explains. "I had two folders on my Dropbox: one was the 'Black Album,' and it didn't get filled as quickly as this other folder, which I temporarily titled 'New Folder.' That one filled up with 10 songs that were definitely different, but not quite as different as the 'Black Album.' So we put a name on it - Pacific Daydream - and put that out first." But now, the "Black album" is due to be released itself in May 2018. It will follow Weezer's "Blue Album" of 1994, the"Green Album" (2001), the "Red Album" (2008) and the"White Album" (2016). Cuomo added, "It's real challenging for me. I don't gravitate towards super dark music. There's always got to be something triumphant about it in the end. So, I've been struggling trying to figure out how I can do a 'Black Album' as a writer." here.
